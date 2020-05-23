Migrant ‘assault’: Palghar tehsildar sent on leave

Palghar tehsildar Sunil Shinde, who allegedly kicked and abused a migrant on Wednesday, was sent on compulsory leave by the revenue department on Friday. Ayub Tamboli, currently posted at the urban development department, will take additional charge as Palghar tehsildar till further notice. Shinde was seen in a video allegedly kicking and abusing a migrant at Aryan Grounds in Palghar when he asked the tehsildar for a token to board a train to UP.

On Wednesday, around 5,200 migrants had assembled at the Aryan Grounds for collecting tokens to board three trains to north India from Palghar station.

The migrants were waiting to receive the tokens when Shinde allegedly assaulted a migrant. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat ordered an inquiry into the incident.