Migrants from Kerala stranded in state demand train, bus services

Migrants from Kerala stranded in state demand train, bus services

Even as a special train was arranged from Bhiwandi to take migrants from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, back home, the Bombay Kerala Muslim Jamaath has been reaching out to authorities in Maharashtra...

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Even as a special train was arranged from Bhiwandi to take migrants from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, back home, the Bombay Kerala Muslim Jamaath has been reaching out to authorities in Maharashtra as well as in Kerala, requesting them to arrange for a bus for migrants from the southern state to head back to their homes.

The association approached state transport minister Anil Parab and PK Kunhalikutty, a Member of Parliament from Kerala, over the issue.

“There are around 500 migrants who have registered with us who have all their documents in place. But no train has been arranged for them. Even if a bus is arranged, these migrants are willing to pay for the transport. The state government should provide them with buses from state transport services,” said Abdul Rehman CH, president, Bombay Kerala Muslim Jamaath.

