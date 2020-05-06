Migrants’ issue in cabinet meet: 10,000 ST buses to ply migrants

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the Maharashtra government is preparing to send a large number of migrant workers from Mumbai back to their hometowns in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. Special trains will be arranged to send them back to their respective states. The Uttar Pradesh government, which was not keen to take back its people earlier, has now agreed to the same, officials said.

However, two states – Karnataka and West Bengal – have refused to take back migrants as of now.

The issue was discussed in a state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday during which ministers expressed concerns over the large number of migrant workers staying in Mumbai. They claimed this was hampering the state’s efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

“When Mumbai is experiencing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, migrant workers are making long queues in every part of the city to get health certificates necessary to go back to their hometowns. This has made our job to control the cases really difficult,” said a senior minister, on condition of anonymity.

“We are in touch with all the states and they have agreed to take back their workers except Karnataka and West Bengal. Now, Uttar Pradesh has also agreed to take them back. They have also agreed to group certificates for the migrant workers which will speed up the entire process. Now, trains will be arranged from Mumbai and Pune to send these workers soon,” said a senior official.

Over 50,000 migrant workers have been sent to their respective states from Maharashtra till Wednesday. Some, 25 trains have left for their destinations from various parts of the state so far.

The Central government has decided to run 100 special trains to ferry migrant workers to their native places.

State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced plans to ply 10,000 state transport buses to various districts to transport labourers stranded across the state. He said that the buses will ply at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing. “The government will bear the charges of the fare for which the relief and rehabilitation department has earmarked ₹20 crore,” Wadettiwar said.

(Inputs from Surendra P Gangan)