Migrants, wine shops: Every day is a new challenge for Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received several complaints on crowding at wine shops from residents from Ghatkopar, Mulund, Andheri, Powai and Byculla on their Twitter handle. Residents had posted pictures and videos on @MumbaiPolice of crowds at wine shops throughout the day.

Responding to the repeated complaints for two days in a row, Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, “New measures are being chalked out. No FIRs [first information reports] are registered, but we intensified our patrolling at wine shops.”

The police also introduced a token system to disperse the crowds.

Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector of Versova police station, said, “The wine shop owners have been asked to distribute 30 tokens per hour. So only 30 customers will stand in queue while maintaining social distancing and others can stand far away from them to avoid crowding.”

Police officers also said that it would have been better if the shops were not allowed to operate but with the government giving a nod for the shops to remain open, the police said they will ensure that social distancing is maintained.

942 migrants set to return to Andhra Pradesh

Since the lockdown began in March, 942 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh have been stranded in Dongri, Wadi Bunder and other areas of south Mumbai. They were provided food by the Mumbai Police for a month with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the civic body. These migrants are finally set to return home. “All of them will be taken to Kalyan in buses, from where they will board a train to Andhra,” Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP, zone 1, said.

Truck driver tries to ferry 40 to UP, booked

The RAK Marg police booked a truck driver in Sewri on Monday night for allegedly trying to ferry around 40 daily wage labourers to Uttar Pradesh (UP) without permission. All the daily wages workers were rescued and sent back to their respective shelters in Mumbai. The police said the labourers were from garment and private electronic units in Sewri and Daru Khana.

23-year-old pelts stone at BEST bus

A 23-year-old man was booked by Sakinaka police for allegedly pelting a stone at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus because he was allegedly denied an entry despite telling the bus driver that he had to visit a hospital for a medical check-up. The accused, Shahid Ahmad, who works with a private company, said, “The incident took place on Friday when I was on my way to Sion Hospital for my medical check-up. Due to the lockdown, I didn’t find any taxi or autorickshaw and hence I tried to board the bus. The driver asked me if I was a government servant. I explained that I have developed an infection and needed to visit the hospital. The conductor pushed me out and in a fit of rage, I pelted a stone at the bus,” Ahmad told HT.

A patrolling police vehicle nabbed him from the spot. Kishor Sawant senior inspector of Sakinaka police said, “We have lodged an FIR against Ahmad because as per protocol, citizens have to carry medical documents and can travel by autorickshaws available for patients. But he attempted to board a BEST bus which is exclusively running for medical staff and other government servants.”

44 FIRs on Monday

The police registered 44 FIRs on Monday for lockdown violations, of which 25 were from central region, while nine were from the west region. Seventy-one people were booked, while 29 were arrested. Both the areas are the worst-affected owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the city. A maximum of these (14) were filed for gathering at one place, while 12 each for not wearing masks and illegal use of vehicles.

458 cases reported in Maharashtra police

A total of 458 cases of Covid-19 have been reported among Maharashtra Police personnel, of which a majority (409) are constables. While 419 are being treated, 35 of them have recovered. With one more personnel’s death in Pune, the total number of deaths owing to Covid-19 in the state’s police force has now reached four, with previous three deaths reported from Mumbai.

Four police constables from Kandivli police station were quarantined after a 45-year-old police constable from the police station tested positive on Tuesday. The constable and other staff were tested at a special testing centre set up in a private school at Jogeshwari near the station. The police said he was posted at the police station for general duty and it’s not clear how he got infected. About 211 police personnel from Mumbai Police have tested positive till Monday.

(Inputs from Faisal Tandel, Suraj Ojha and Pratik Salunke)