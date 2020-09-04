Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Minor fire in Thane residential complex, no injuries or casualties

Minor fire in Thane residential complex, no injuries or casualties

The lamp lit in a small temple in the flat appears to have led to the fire, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thane

A minor fire broke out in a small flat in a residential building in Thane city on Friday morning.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported, as the fire brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze and cooling operation is in progress.

The fire broke out in the small flat on the fourth floor of Sidheshwar building at Patilwadi near Panchpakhadi in Thane city.

“The lamp lit in a small temple in the flat appears to have led to the fire. The fire brigade personnel doused the blaze quickly. The occupants of the flat have escaped unhurt,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).



Fire department authorities said that the flat did not have enough ventillation for the billowing smoke to escape, and as a result, the cooling operation is taking time.

.

