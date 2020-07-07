Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mithibai College allows students to pay hiked fees in instalments

Mithibai College allows students to pay hiked fees in instalments

Mithibai College in Vile Parle has allowed some of its students to pay their fees in instalments after students and political parties raised complaints over a hike in fees despite...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:01 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

Mithibai College in Vile Parle has allowed some of its students to pay their fees in instalments after students and political parties raised complaints over a hike in fees despite orders from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and University of Mumbai (MU).

On June 29, HT had reported that the college run by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) charitable trust had hiked its fees for second- and third-year students. Following the announcement, student bodies of political parties such as Yuva Sena of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Student Islamic Organisation had taken the matter up with the management of the institute and the state Fee Regulatory Authority, respectively.

While Mithibai College has increased the fees by up to 30%, students had sought an option to pay their fees in instalments as the income of their families had been affected owing to the lockdown.

On Monday, students were informed that those with genuine reasons for inability to pay fees will be allowed to pay in parts. “Students have to write to the heads of their departments and the principal stating reasons if they are unable to pay their fees. The college will then verify the claim and approve it on a case-to-case basis,” said a third-year student on the condition of anonymity.



“All decisions in the college are taken by the principal. I cannot comment on the same,” said Asoke Basak, chief executive officer of SVKM. Rajpal Hande, principal of the college, did not respond to calls and messages.

The college had given a four-day window to students for making payments between June 27 and 30, which was later extended till July 6. However, students said that this was against the letter issued by UGC, the apex governing body of all higher educational institutes, on May 27 wherein it had asked all universities and colleges to be sympathetic towards students while asking them to pay tuition and other fees. Subsequently, MU instructed all colleges, including autonomous ones, to not hike fees for the academic year 2020-21 and allow students to pay fees in instalments.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena has written to state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant to issue a circular to all colleges and universities in the state to provide the option of part payment of fees and consider reduction of fees in view of the Covid-19 situation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Need more testing, faster results: Devendra Fadnavis in Thane
Jul 07, 2020 02:19 IST
Thane guardian minister asks non-Covid hospitals, clinics to provide basic treatment to patients before they reach Covid facilities
Jul 07, 2020 02:13 IST
Sports complex in Dombivli converted into 185-bed Covid-19 facility
Jul 07, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 07, 2020 02:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.