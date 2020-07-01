Sections
Home / Mumbai News / MMRC sets-up disaster control room for monsoon

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has set-up a Disaster Control Room to resolve monsoon related grievances along the 33.5-km long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor. MMRC has deployed 428 pumps and 15 emergency vehicles along the sites. The control room numbers are - +919136805065 and +917506706477.

