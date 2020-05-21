Sections
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA begins work on another 1,000-bed Covid facility

MMRDA begins work on another 1,000-bed Covid facility

Two days after handing over the first phase of the city’s first open-ground isolation and quarantine facility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region...

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:21 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Two days after handing over the first phase of the city’s first open-ground isolation and quarantine facility to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday started works on the second phase of the makeshift Covid-19 hospital at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds.

The new facility will also have 1,000 beds, of which 100 beds will serve as the intensive care unit (ICU), while rest of the 900 beds will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities, officials said. The work is expected to be completed in another 15-20 days. On Wednesday, authorities started base work and ground-levelling activities for the facility.

Unlike the first phase, the second phase will also treat critical symptomatic patients. “The facility will be constructed a little ahead of the existing phase which was handed over to BMC on Monday,” said an official from MMRDA. Both the structures will not face any issues during the upcoming monsoon, officials said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked MMRDA to assist in setting-up modular and quarantine and isolation facility in order to ramp up the number of beds as part of the city’s preparedness to battle the pandemic. Mumbai alone has over 22,000 cases, the highest in Maharashtra.



The first phase of the facility was built in 15 days. MMRDA plans to build another isolation and quarantine facility in Thane.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.