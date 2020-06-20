Sections
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA cancels bids of two Chinese firms for 10 monorail rakes

MMRDA cancels bids of two Chinese firms for 10 monorail rakes

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and amid the stand-off between India and China at Galwan Valley...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:43 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and amid the stand-off between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has cancelled the bids to manufacture 10 monorail rakes received from
two Chinese companies – CRRC Corporation Ltd and BYD Co Ltd.

HT had reported on Wednesday that an MMRDA notification had stated that the bids for the rakes had been scrapped for the second time in six months. However, it had not cited any reason for the termination then.

MMRDA said the Chinese firms were constantly asking for revisions in terms and conditions.



“As the two Chinese companies are dictating us to change tender conditions, MMRDA has decided to look for technology partners in India. As we do not require large quantities, it is possible for Indian firms to manufacture and supply (the coaches) in less time,” MMRDA metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev said.

“We will start the re-tendering process immediately with revised eligibility criteria, such as manufacturing facilities established in India for the past 10 years on similar projects to enable participation of Indian firms,” a senior MMRDA official said.

The official also said that talks have been initiated with Indian manufacturers namely Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools
Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
55-year-old cop dies of virus, Mumbai Police toll touches 31
Jun 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Can’t hold final-year exams; tests for non-professional courses optional: Maharashtra government
Jun 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare
Jun 20, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.