MMRDA extends permissions for building construction in areas of Mumbai till December

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a circular extending the validity for various development permissions granted for building construction in areas under its special planning authority (SPA). This follows a similar extension offered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation‘s (BMC) in April.

In a circular issued on September 10, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev ruled that the validity of all permissions, no-objection certificates or commencement certificates that expired on or after March 25 will automatically be extended for another nine months, till December. HT has accessed a copy of the order. “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, by considering ‘force majeure’ situation, the ministry of housing and urban affairs had issued an advisory to extend the validity of various kinds of approval,” the circular states.

Rajeev said, “By extending the validity of permissions, we are hoping to provide some relief to the real estate industry, which is already facing many problems owing to the pandemic.”

According to the circular, MMRDA received several requests from stakeholders including CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body consisting of members from the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The document further states no penalty will be charged while granting renewals or revalidations during this period.

MMRDA is SPA for several areas within and outside Mumbai, including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Wadala notified area; Oshiwara district; the Backbay reclamation scheme; Ambernath Kulgaon-Badlapur and surrounding area; 27 villages in Kalyan and Bhiwandi notified area, among others. According to estimates, the development potential in the Wadala notified area alone is worth ₹35,000 crore.

Representatives from the real estate industry applauded the move. Mumbai-based architect Vilas Nagalkar said, “It is a good gesture from the state agencies as it would have been difficult to undertake the procedures in a lockdown.”

In April 2020, BMC had ruled that the validity of all intimations of disapproval (IODs) expiring between March and June this year has been extended till September.