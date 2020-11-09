Sections
MMRDA inaugurates south-bound flyover on Mumbai’s Eastern Express Highway

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:19 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In a respite to lakhs of commuters taking the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday inaugurated the south-bound flyover at the junction of Andheri-Ghatkopar link road at the hands of Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde.

The 693-metre south-bound arm is an extension of the Andheri-Ghatkopar link road (AGLR), starting from the Ghatkopar end till Vikhroli, on the highway.

MMRDA undertook the ₹33.04-crore project with an aim to decongest the patch, with witnesses daily congestion. A north-bound arm moving towards Thane had already been constructed.

MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev said, “The Andheri-Ghatkopar link road junction was one of the busiest spots on the EEH. The new flyover will ease traffic and reduce congestion on the road.”

MMRDA has also undertaken works on improving the Chheda Nagar junction on the EEH.

