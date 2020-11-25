Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA orders 12 more train sets for Mumbai Metro-2 and 7 extension

MMRDA orders 12 more train sets for Mumbai Metro-2 and 7 extension

MMRDA has ordered six cars each for Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mankhurd), Metro-7A and Metro-9 (Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander) from Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:13 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Metro-7 work underway at Andheri. (HT FILE)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is expected to start trial runs for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) corridors from January 2021, has ordered 12 more train sets for the extension of these two lines. With this, the total train sets ordered by MMRDA has gone up to 96.

According to MMRDA, it has ordered an additional 12 train sets of six cars each for the Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mankhurd), Metro-7A and Metro-9 (Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander) from Bengaluru-based Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

According to BEML’s letter dated November 22, the order is valued at ₹501 crore. With this, the total contract value has increased to ₹4,318 crore from the existing ₹3,817 crore for supplies before August 2023. A senior official from MMRDA said that with 72 more coaches, MMRDA will receive a total of 576 coaches from BEML.

In a press conference held in September, MMRDA metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev had said that the authority will receive the first set of coaches in December, following which the trial runs are expected to start from January 14, 2021. The commercial operations are then expected to begin from May 2021. The two corridors were initially expected to be operational by December this year but the work was delayed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

The first set of trains will be housed at the Charkop depot. Coaches will be light-weight/ energy efficient and fully air-conditioned. The features will also enable driverless options. The trains will also have seats for the specially-abled, space for a cycle and charging points for mobile and laptops.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Patiala school staff accuse principal of irregularities in mid day meal scheme
Nov 25, 2020 01:35 IST
In-laws burn Hyderabad techie over ‘black magic’ suspicion
Nov 25, 2020 01:35 IST
Surrender: How HP lost control over Covid battle
Nov 25, 2020 01:32 IST
One lakh people cured in J&K, recovery rate soars to 93.47%
Nov 25, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.