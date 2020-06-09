Sections
MMRDA sets-up control room for monsoon

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established a 24*7 control room for tackling monsoon-related issues in Mumbai. The control room will function from June 8 to October 15, 2020. The control room can be reached out on 022-26591241 and +91-8657402090.

