MMRDA sets-up control room for monsoon
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:06 IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established a 24*7 control room for tackling monsoon-related issues in Mumbai. The control room will function from June 8 to October 15, 2020. The control room can be reached out on 022-26591241 and +91-8657402090.