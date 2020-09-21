MNS workers demand local trains for public in Mumbai, stages agitation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged agitations on Monday at various stations on the suburban railway network, demanding the resumption of local train services for the general public. While some MNS members were detained, the Railways issued a statement saying train services were not affected.

Local trains have been suspended since March and a limited number of train services resumed in June for those working in essential services. On Monday, MNS staged agitations by boarding trains at various stations and protesting outside stations, demanding the resumption of regular train services. “Local trains are the lifeline of the city and it’s time the government allowed the general public to travel in them,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

In Thane, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and around 30 supporters were detained at Naupada police station for two hours. “For the common man, getting to Mumbai for work regularly from Thane and beyond is very difficult. Not everyone can afford private vehicles. If buses can ply, why not trains?” said Jadhav.

Twenty-four MNS workers protesting outside Kalyan station were also detained by police as were seven MNS workers at Ambernath. To avoid the police bandobast at Boisar station, some MNS workers walked along the tracks and boarded the train at Palghar. Senior police inspector Anil Sonawane of Palghar Government Railway Police said necessary action would be taken against them. Police were able to stop MNS protesters from boarding trains at Dombivli and Vashi.

In a statement issued on Monday, Central Railways said no overcrowding was reported and the trains had run on schedule.

State transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said train services were limited as a precautionary measure. “We are unlocking in phases and being cautious. Our problem is that if we allow the full opening of train service and even if two people infected of Covid-19 travel in them, it will spread rapidly,” said Parab. The final decision on the resumption of local train services would be taken by the ministry of Railways.