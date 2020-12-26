Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune,Mumbai over non-inclusion of Marathi

MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune,Mumbai over non-inclusion of Marathi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Friday vandalised the godowns of Amazon, an e-commerce portal, in Mumbai and Pune, demanding inclusion of Marathi as a preferred...

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

MNS workers vandalised Amazon warehouse at Sakinaka, on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Friday vandalised the godowns of Amazon, an e-commerce portal, in Mumbai and Pune, demanding inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language in their application and website.

The workers resorted to ransacking the godowns at Kondhwa (in Pune) and Chandivali, after the Dindoshi court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in the court, following Amazon’s complaint that their posters were torn by party workers.

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said, “Amazon is anti-Marathi as it gives a choice of other languages to its buyers, but not Marathi. This provoked the Maharashtrians, hence they indulged in violence,”

Amazon has called this incident unfortunate. “This is an unfortunate incident at our site by external parties and we are working with the site team to ensure safety of people. We will continue to extend all cooperation to law enforcement as may be necessary. Safety of associates is our key priority and we will continue to ensure a safe working environment for all our associates,” said the spokesperson of Amazon India.

The MNS had demanded that e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart should include Marathi as a preferred language option on their apps, as other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada were already incorporated.

Flipkart responded to the diktat and included Marathi as an option, while Amazon refused to do so.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Mumbai civic body starts training doctors for Covid-19 vaccination
by Rupsa Chakraborty
Thane: Post-Covid recovery, many battle anxiety, restlessness
by Ankita G Menon
Mumbai local trains for all likely in first week of Jan: Minister
by Surendra P Gangan
Thane civic body shelves idea of desalination plant
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.