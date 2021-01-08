Mock Covid vaccination drive to be held at parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Friday

Sections
Various places within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will have a vaccine dry run, organised by civic bodies such as Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, on Friday in accordance with state government guidelines.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Staffers get ready for mock Covid-19 vaccination drive at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Vile Parle in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

“Thane Civil Hospital and centres in Diva and Shahapur have been chosen to conduct the vaccine dry run within the district. A five-member team including vaccinators will be present for the dry run in each centre. There will be 25 beneficiaries at each centre for the dry run,” said Dr Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district.

Provisions for waiting room, registration room, vaccination room and observation room have been made at each centre. The dry run drive will begin at 9am and will be completed within two hours.

“Last year, we had conducted measles rubella vaccination in every school. Similarly, we have taken trained staff for the Covid vaccine drive and offered them additional training keeping in mind Covid protocol. The dry run will be conducted based on names registered on the Co-Win application. The beneficiaries will get a message mentioning the time for the vaccine dry run,” said Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane zilla parishad.

Thane district authorities will hold dry runs in three centres. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to conduct dry run at a health centre near Ghodbunder Road. Similarly, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has planned dry run in two health centres in Kalyan and Dombivli each. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will hold the drive at the civic-run Nerul Mother and Child Hospital. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation will also be conducting the drive at one centre each.

