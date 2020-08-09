Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Model, who aced UPSC, files complaint over fake online profiles

Model, who aced UPSC, files complaint over fake online profiles

Aishwarya Ajay Kumar Sheoran, a 23-year-old former national-level beauty contest finalist who ranked 93rd in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2019, filed a...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:18 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Aishwarya Ajay Kumar Sheoran, a 23-year-old former national-level beauty contest finalist who ranked 93rd in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2019, filed a complaint with the Colaba police station on Thursday after discovering 20 fake accounts in her name on a popular photo sharing social media app.

According to the complainant, an unidentified person created her 16 fake accounts on the social media site and posted several of her photos without her consent.

“It’s not a serious issue as of now, but [the photos, accounts] could be misused in the future,” Sheoran said.



The 23-year-old, whose father is a colonel in the Army, lives with her family at Army Officer’s Colony in Colaba. In her complaint, she said on August 5, while speaking to a journalist for an interview, she was informed that there were multiple social media accounts in her name. She told the journalist that she has no account on the app.

Later, she asked her brother to check the app and they found 16 fake accounts in her name, featuring photos and videos of her. “We don’t know how the accused may misuse these 20 fake accounts. He may misuse my sister’s name and photos for illegal monetary gain, hence we decided to report the matter to the police,” said Sheoran’s brother, Aman.

On Thursday, Sheoran filed a complaint with the Colaba police. A first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“The accused person has created accounts using her photos without her permission. We have registered a case of identity theft and have started an investigation. These fake accounts will be pulled down with assistance from the service provider, and we will trace the person who had created them,” said Shivaji Fadtare, senior inspector of Colaba police station.

The accused may have misused the complainant’s photos to attract more online followers, another police officer said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.