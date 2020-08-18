Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monorail rakes: MMRDA makes third attempt

Monorail rakes: MMRDA makes third attempt

After two failed attempts, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for procuring 10 monorail rakes of four coaches each. The authority is...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:58 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

After two failed attempts, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited bids for procuring 10 monorail rakes of four coaches each. The authority is looking at engaging Indian companies to manufacture the rakes.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “We have widened the scope so that more Indian companies can participate in the process.” According to officials, companies that manufacture metro rakes can also participate in the bidding now.

Earlier in June, the authority had scrapped bids after it received two responses for the tender from Chinese companies, CRRC corporation Ltd and BYD Co Ltd. A senior official from MMRDA also said that the Chinese firms were continuously asking for revisions in terms and conditions. MMRDA is looking at acquiring 10 additional rakes for 19.5 km corridor since early 2019.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Aug 19, 2020 04:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 19, 2020 04:03 IST
Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST
Visva Bharati seeks CBI probe into clashes
Aug 19, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.