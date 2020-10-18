Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monorail services resume in Mumbai after pandemic; ridership continues to be low

Monorail services resume in Mumbai after pandemic; ridership continues to be low

The Monorail services have started a day ahead of resumption of more popular Metro services on the 11-km Ghatkopar-Versova route.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

A monorail during a trial run ahead of the resumption of services from Chembur to Jacob Circle during Unlock 5 in Mumbai. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

Services on the 20-km monorail line in the financial capital resumed on Sunday, after nearly seven months of closure following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The single line, which had been struggling with ridership numbers before the pandemic as well, witnessed low patronage which can also be attributed to it being a weekend.

Services on the line, which extends from Chembur to Lacob Circle at Mahalaxmi, were carried out in two phases – one each in the morning and evening bands with additional Covid-19 related precautions like social distancing and regular cleaning.The Monorail services have started a day ahead of resumption of more popular Metro services on the 11-km Ghatkopar-Versova route.

