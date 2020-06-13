Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon almost covers Maharashtra; intense rain predicted in Mumbai

Monsoon almost covers Maharashtra; intense rain predicted in Mumbai

The Met department predicted that parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai will get rains overnight.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, the official said. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra with parts of the state, including Mumbai, receiving rainfall on Saturday, an IMD official said.

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, heavy showers have lashed Nashik in north Maharashtra.

The Met department predicted that parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai will get rains overnight.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Nashik reported “very intense” showers over the past two-three hours and added that rains will continue overnight in parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Mumbai.

“Satellite image indicating a thick cloud band around 18-19 Deg N over Maharashtra. Nasik reporting very intense showers in last 2,3 hrs. Rainfall to cont over night in parts of N Madhya Mah, Marathwada, Mumbai to get rains overnight today,” Hosalikar tweeted.

As per IMD, monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra.

“(Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of Maharashtra is expected to be covered,” the official said.

Heavy rainfall was reported at two places in Ratnagiri at 8:30 am while some parts of Sindhudurg, also a coastal district, witnessed “very heavy” rainfall, he said.

“Over the next four to five days, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issued warning at 5:30 pm, predicting “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur” at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna in the next few hours.

The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz bureau reported 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Chikalthana weather bureau in Aurangabad reported 29 mm rainfall during this time span.

The Matheran bureau in Raigad district recorded 80 mm rainfall during the period.

There were “traces” of rainfall, the Dahanu weather station reported.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon was announced in south and coastal Maharashtra on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida: Mercury to remain below 40 degrees C over next two days
Jun 13, 2020 23:02 IST
Doctors, other staff found ‘partying’ inside OT of MMG hospital, inquiry initiated
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
HCQ not banned by ICMR, can’t stop doctors from using drug: HC
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
Three arrested for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida
Jun 13, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.