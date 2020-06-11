Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers

Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, coastal areas receive showers

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday with rains lashing some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official here said.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state in next 48 hours. (File photo for representation)

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday with rains lashing some coastal parts of the state, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official here said.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state in next 48 hours.

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra.

The onset line is passing over Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundum (Telangana) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh),” IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.



“Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall warnings are issued, he said.

Rains lashed parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district, which is located at the southern end of Maharashtra, including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas, since 11 am on Thursday, another official said.

In the last few days, pre-monsoon showers hit several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its suburbs.

The Mumbai civic body last week issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections.

It asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat.

The civic body also appealed to citizens to keep premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tired of hearsay, Rajasthan official orders water audit in Rajsamand
Jun 11, 2020 16:31 IST
2.7 Kg chicken per day, 0.3% body fat: How Coleman prepared for Mr. Olympia
Jun 11, 2020 16:30 IST
75 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 1,637
Jun 11, 2020 16:27 IST
Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones
Jun 11, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.