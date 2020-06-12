Monsoon onset over more parts of Maharashtra; Mumbai within 48 hours: IMD

The weather bureau on Friday said that the city can expect monsoon onset by Sunday, a three-day delay from the normal onset date of June 11.

After entering the state on Thursday, the southwest monsoon northern limit currently passes through Harnai in south Konkan, Baramati in Pune district, Beed in Marathwada, and Wardha in Vidarbha covering most of Maharashtra.

“Over the next 48 hours, we expect monsoon onset over Mumbai and the entire state leading to active rain conditions,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

The weather bureau did not change its orange alert (be prepared) heavy to very heavy rain warning for Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan coast for Sunday, and issued a yellow alert (be updated) for heavy rain at isolated areas for Monday.

The city and suburbs did not receive any rain between Thursday 8.30am and Friday 5.30pm. However, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded across south Konkan cyclone-hit districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad followed by central Maharashtra (Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Solapur) and Marathwada (Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Latur). Maximum rain was recorded at Malvan at 160 mm followed by Devgad at 140 mm, 70 mm in Kudal, and 70 mm in Rajapur, Ratnagiri.

For Saturday, Mumbai and suburbs can expect light to moderate showers with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.