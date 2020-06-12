Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Monsoon onset over more parts of Maharashtra; Mumbai within 48 hours: IMD

Monsoon onset over more parts of Maharashtra; Mumbai within 48 hours: IMD

The weather bureau on Friday said that the city can expect monsoon onset by Sunday, a three-day delay from the normal onset date of June 11. After entering the state on Thursday,...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The weather bureau on Friday said that the city can expect monsoon onset by Sunday, a three-day delay from the normal onset date of June 11.

After entering the state on Thursday, the southwest monsoon northern limit currently passes through Harnai in south Konkan, Baramati in Pune district, Beed in Marathwada, and Wardha in Vidarbha covering most of Maharashtra.

“Over the next 48 hours, we expect monsoon onset over Mumbai and the entire state leading to active rain conditions,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

The weather bureau did not change its orange alert (be prepared) heavy to very heavy rain warning for Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan coast for Sunday, and issued a yellow alert (be updated) for heavy rain at isolated areas for Monday.



The city and suburbs did not receive any rain between Thursday 8.30am and Friday 5.30pm. However, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded across south Konkan cyclone-hit districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad followed by central Maharashtra (Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Solapur) and Marathwada (Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Latur). Maximum rain was recorded at Malvan at 160 mm followed by Devgad at 140 mm, 70 mm in Kudal, and 70 mm in Rajapur, Ratnagiri.

For Saturday, Mumbai and suburbs can expect light to moderate showers with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2020 01:35 IST
Mohali realty market dives as pandemic blues hit home
Jun 13, 2020 01:33 IST
Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.