Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature begins today; 2 MLAs, 35 employees test positive for Covid-19

Amid growing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a two-day monsoon session of the state Legislature will commence on Monday. Senior Vidhan Bhavan officials said that so far two MLAs and around 35 employees have tested positive for coronavirus in the tests carried out for legislators, their staff and Mantralaya employees.

The numbers of people who test positive may go up as the final data is still being tabulated, said the Vidhan Bhavan official.

The previous session of the Legislature held in March had to be curtailed due to the start of the pandemic in Maharashtra.

The brief session will take up supplementary demands and seven Bills and an appropriation Bill. There will be no question hour, calling attention motion and debates in the session.

Over the weekend, over 2,200 antigen tests were carried out in the city for the MLAs, MLCs and staff of the legislators and ministers. According to a Vidhan Bhavan official, two members of the legislative assembly have tested positive testing drive undertaken by the state government.

Only the ones who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to enter the legislature complex, as per the decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee for the safety of everyone.

“So far two MLAs have tested positive. Among the employees around 35 have so far tested positive. These people, as per the decision taken, will not be allowed inside,” the official said requesting anonymity.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “Yesterday around 450 VIPs were tested, none of them has tested positive. Besides that, 11 employees have tested positive, they will be excluded. All precautions will be taken to have safe proceedings.”

Three days ahead of the session, Vidhan Sabha speaker Nana Patole tested positive for coronavirus. Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is expected to conduct the proceedings in the Lower House.

The seating arrangements of some legislators have been made in the visitors’ gallery and the student gallery of the House to comply with social distancing norms. “As a safety measure, each legislator will be given a safety kit. The kit will include items such as face shields, masks, hand gloves, sanitisers, etc,” the official added. The legislators’ personal assistants (PAs) will not be allowed into the House.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet on Sunday gave its nod to Agro-Tourism policy. State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the policy will “invigorate” the rural sector. He added that the agro-tourism will also provide another source of income for farmers across the state.

“This will invigorate the rural sector and Agro practitioners with a steady source of alternate income and alternate employment through tourism like farm stays etc. Local cuisine and cultural aspects can be enjoyed. Although many countries around the world have such enabling policies to assist tourists with homestays in the farms and orchards, Maharashtra has taken the lead today to establish it in India,” Thackeray tweeted after the Cabinet meeting.

According to the policy, those who wish to register for the agro-tourism will need to have two to five-acre land, with a place to stay, a kitchen and facility for meals.