‘Monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra likely to be delayed by another week’: IMD

The weather bureau on Friday said southwest monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra is likely to be delayed by at least another week.

Since the monsoon onset was declared on June 14, the season has already spanned 124 days (till October 16) - much beyond the normal duration of the entire season - and 120 days for Mumbai (from June 11 to October 8).

This is expected to be one of the most delayed withdrawals for the city and state in history, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the formation of a low-pressure weather system over the Bay of Bengal again around October 19. This would lead to the extension of the monsoon withdrawal over Mumbai, Maharashtra and rest of central India by at least another week. There is no chance of withdrawal at the moment. It will take at least seven more days for withdrawal from Mumbai and another nine days from Maharashtra,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

Meanwhile, thundershowers witnessed over the past two days have not only delayed monsoon retrieval but led to much cleaner air over the city as compared to moderate air quality levels earlier this week and this month. The city witnessed a clear blue sky interspersed with white clouds through the day.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city’s air quality index (AQI) on Friday was 42 (good) during the day that increased to 46 (good) by the evening. The AQI from all 10 locations saw levels either in the ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ categories. However, Malad was the only location that recorded a spike in nitrogen dioxide levels which was in the poor category (218) on Friday. An AQI of 44 (good) has been predicted for Saturday.

“Thundershowers have washed away the pollutants from the city’s air and the movement of the low-pressure system and rain clouds, over the Arabian Sea along the Maharashtra coast due to easterly winds, led to the bright blue sky and sunny weather during the day on Friday,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Friday evening, however, saw cloud cover and light isolated rain across different parts of the city and suburbs. Traces of rain were recorded in the suburbs and south Mumbai between 8.30 and 5.30 pm. The IMD has removed all rain warnings for the next five days and issued a forecast for light to moderate rain till October 21.

The concentration of PM2.5 (breathable particulate matter solid and liquid particles 2.5 microns in size or smaller) was 26 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³) on Friday in Mumbai - much below the daily safe standard prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board of 60 μg/m³. PM10 levels (larger coarser particles) was recorded at 46 μg/m³ against the daily safe limit of 100 μg/m³.