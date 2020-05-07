Infant discharged after second test comes negative

A 26-day-old boy who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 was discharged from a Nallasopara hospital on Wednesday evening after his results came negative in the second test.

The baby was delivered on April 11 at the Sir D M Petit Hospital and tested positive on April 19. While his mother tested negative, his father was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Since then, the boy was kept under observation at the Riddhi Vinayak hospital, Nallasopara,” said Dr Tabassum Kazi, chief medical officer, Vasai.

“The boy’s second test came negative, hence we discharged him,” she added.

The father is also undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital and his second test report is awaited.