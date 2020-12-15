Sections
More schools reopen for Class 9 to 12 in Maharashtra, attendance increases

According to the data, as on December 14, nearly 8 lakh students were attending schools every day while more than 15,000 schools have reopened over the past 3 weeks

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 00:23 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

As on Monday, more than 90% schools reopened in Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded districts (HT Photo)

Three weeks after the Maharashtra education department reopened school for Class 9 to 12 in several parts of the state, the number of students attending schools has seen a 60% increase with more schools reopening, data shared by the education department has revealed.

According to the data, as on December 14, nearly 8 lakh students were attending schools every day while more than 15,000 schools have reopened over the past 3 weeks.

On November 23, the education department reopened more than 9,000 schools in various parts of the state such as Chandrapur, Solapur, Satara, Beed and Amravati. Schools said that since the gradual reopening, the number of students seems to be increasing.

“We are seeing a good response from students now. More than 80% of students in Class 10 are attending school now, which is a good sign. Parents are sending their children as the initial anxiety and fear seem to be receding a bit,” said Balu Bhoyar, principal, Karamveer Vidyalaya in Chandrapur.



As on Monday, more than 90% schools reopened in Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Satara, Solapur, Jalgaon and Nanded districts. A total of 50% schools for Class 9 to 12 reopened in the state by Monday.

“Students are enthusiastic about attending schools and the attendance is seeing a steady rise. All the safety rules with respect to Covid-19 are being followed by schools. Teachers who have tested positive have been isolated and taken care of,” tweeted state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Teachers said some parents were still sceptical about sending their children to school due to the fear of contracting the virus. “When we ask them to fill an undertaking before sending students, they get a bit worried and hence do not sending children yet,” said the teacher of a school in Latur.

As per the standard operating procedures laid down by the education department, only 50% students in these schools are asked to attend classes on a rotational basis.

