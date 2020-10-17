Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / More than 63K suffer from respiratory infections, influenza-like iillness: Thane civic body survey

More than 63K suffer from respiratory infections, influenza-like iillness: Thane civic body survey

More than sixty three-and-a-half thousand people suffer from sever acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illness in Thane city. This has emerged from a Thane Municipality...

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 23:27 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

More than sixty three-and-a-half thousand people suffer from sever acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illness in Thane city. This has emerged from a Thane Municipality Corporation (TMC) survey of close to a lakh people with co-morbidities.

The TMC completed the first phase of door-to-door survey of over 19 lakh population under the My Family My Responsibility Survey launched by Maharashtra Government last month.

Around seven lakh households were surveyed between September 18 and October 15. Each household was checked for people with low oxygen levels, Covid-19 symptoms and comorbidities.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “During the door-to-door survey, we conducted antigen testing of all those with symptoms. Around 73,897 such antigen tests were conducted in the last 20 days as part of the door-to-door survey. The main aim of the survey was early detection and isolation of patients. Accordingly, the teams visited each home within Thane city. Those with severe acute respiratory infections and Influenza-like illness were tested and timely treatment was provided.”

A senior TMC officer added, “Initially we had fewer teams, around 100 every day, but gradually we increased the number of teams and each day around 500 teams was deployed. They surveyed around 25,000 to 30,000 households every day. In the last few days of the survey, close to 47,000 households were surveyed.”

Even before the survey suggested by the state government was introduced, TMC claimed to have screened 24.5 lakh residents through door-to-door survey for two months. “Since July 1, we have been rigorously conducting door-to-door surveys, especially in areas with a spike in cases. This helped control the spread of the virus. Moreover, our teams have been trained to conduct the survey and efficiently undertake testing,” added Sharma.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:39 IST
French authorities confirm 9 people detained in probe into killing of teacher
Oct 17, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case
Oct 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Cut-offs drop marginally in DU’s 2nd list; some seats available in popular courses
Oct 17, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.