More than 63K suffer from respiratory infections, influenza-like iillness: Thane civic body survey

More than sixty three-and-a-half thousand people suffer from sever acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illness in Thane city. This has emerged from a Thane Municipality Corporation (TMC) survey of close to a lakh people with co-morbidities.

The TMC completed the first phase of door-to-door survey of over 19 lakh population under the My Family My Responsibility Survey launched by Maharashtra Government last month.

Around seven lakh households were surveyed between September 18 and October 15. Each household was checked for people with low oxygen levels, Covid-19 symptoms and comorbidities.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “During the door-to-door survey, we conducted antigen testing of all those with symptoms. Around 73,897 such antigen tests were conducted in the last 20 days as part of the door-to-door survey. The main aim of the survey was early detection and isolation of patients. Accordingly, the teams visited each home within Thane city. Those with severe acute respiratory infections and Influenza-like illness were tested and timely treatment was provided.”

A senior TMC officer added, “Initially we had fewer teams, around 100 every day, but gradually we increased the number of teams and each day around 500 teams was deployed. They surveyed around 25,000 to 30,000 households every day. In the last few days of the survey, close to 47,000 households were surveyed.”

Even before the survey suggested by the state government was introduced, TMC claimed to have screened 24.5 lakh residents through door-to-door survey for two months. “Since July 1, we have been rigorously conducting door-to-door surveys, especially in areas with a spike in cases. This helped control the spread of the virus. Moreover, our teams have been trained to conduct the survey and efficiently undertake testing,” added Sharma.