Most find flights safer than road, railways: Survey by Mumbai airport

In order to understand passenger requirements and patterns to travel during the pandemic phase, Mumbai airport conducted a survey and found out 99.8% passengers, who had flown in September, found air travel to be safer than bus and trains. The story also revealed that approximately 84.5% of passengers were more confident travelling by air.

According to the findings, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is seeing a rise in passengers travelling to Goa, Uttarakhand and Kerala, as they are accepting travellers without Covid-19 test or registration. With the increase in passengers, the survey also revealed that 61.8% of passengers are ready to travel again in the coming month for leisure and business travel.

Mumbai airport had first conducted this ‘restart feedback survey’ in August. The second phase of the restart feedback survey was conducted last month, with more than 1,000 participants.

GVK, the firm which manages the airport, said that the survey conducted by CSMIA revealed a boost in passenger confidence towards air travel. “With the ease in restrictions and state borders being opened in the country, Mumbaiites have welcomed the relaxation in norms by starting to travel for business and leisure,” said a senior Mumbai airport official.

“In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, CSMIA has been adhering to governmental norms and regulations specifically around the permitted number of flight movements per day. Between May and September, the increase in the permitted flights per day has resulted in an increase in passenger traffic at the airport. After months of lockdown and remote working, the relaxation of state quarantine norms for travellers has been well received by corporates. The survey conducted by the airport revealed a revival in business and leisure travel of passengers travelling through CSMIA,” added the official.

A senior airport official said the airport also recorded rising interest and comfort of passengers in availing food and beverage services onsite.

According to CSMIA, the study showed 11.1% increase in passengers availing food and beverage services at the airport from July to September. “Passengers have shared positive feedback highlighting their comfort in visiting the food outlets at the airport. It was also revealed that there is an increase of passenger confidence in shopping at the airport,” said an airport official.

CSMIA officials said that 84.2% of passengers gave the airport a five-star rating, on a scale of one to five, for its overall airport safety and hygiene experience.