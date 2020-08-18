Sections
Home / Mumbai News / MSRDC speeds up Konkan Expressway work, divides it into four stretches

MSRDC speeds up Konkan Expressway work, divides it into four stretches

In a bid to expedite works, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has divided the entire stretch of the proposed Konkan expressway in four different stretches....

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:52 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In a bid to expedite works, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has divided the entire stretch of the proposed Konkan expressway in four different stretches. The state government is planning a 500-km expressway that will connect three coastal districts of Maharashtra - Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg.

According to MSRDC, the expressway will start from Chirle in Panvel of Raigad district and connect till Patradevi at the Maharashtra-Goa border. The first part will be constructed between Chirle to Raigad-Ratnagiri district, followed by another part till Guhagar-Chiplun (NH-166E), the third stretch from Guhagar-Chiplun to Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg border and the final phase between Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg border till Patradevi. Each of the stretches will be about 100-125kms long.

“We have divided the works to expedite the process,” said Radheshyam Mopalwar, vice chairman and managing director, MSRDC. The under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will also be landing at Chirle.

The state authority is looking for consultants to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report for the greenfield expressway. The project report will also dwell on the financial management, land-pooling and development of nodes along the route.



In March 2020, state urban development minister Eknath Shinde had announced that a greenfield expressway will be constructed along the Maharashtra coastline. Shinde had also said that the project will help boost coastal tourism and reduce the stress along the Mumbai-Goa National Highway.

MSRDC has undertaken the construction of the Samruddhi corridor, which will connect Mumbai and Nagpur in eight hours, at a cost of ₹ 55,000 crore. It has also undertaken the construction of the Versova-Bandra sea link at a cost of ₹7,000 crore and is looking at extending it till Virar at a cost of ₹24,000 crore.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Aug 19, 2020 04:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 19, 2020 04:03 IST
Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST
Visva Bharati seeks CBI probe into clashes
Aug 19, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.