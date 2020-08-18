MSRDC speeds up Konkan Expressway work, divides it into four stretches

In a bid to expedite works, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has divided the entire stretch of the proposed Konkan expressway in four different stretches. The state government is planning a 500-km expressway that will connect three coastal districts of Maharashtra - Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg.

According to MSRDC, the expressway will start from Chirle in Panvel of Raigad district and connect till Patradevi at the Maharashtra-Goa border. The first part will be constructed between Chirle to Raigad-Ratnagiri district, followed by another part till Guhagar-Chiplun (NH-166E), the third stretch from Guhagar-Chiplun to Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg border and the final phase between Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg border till Patradevi. Each of the stretches will be about 100-125kms long.

“We have divided the works to expedite the process,” said Radheshyam Mopalwar, vice chairman and managing director, MSRDC. The under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will also be landing at Chirle.

The state authority is looking for consultants to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report for the greenfield expressway. The project report will also dwell on the financial management, land-pooling and development of nodes along the route.

In March 2020, state urban development minister Eknath Shinde had announced that a greenfield expressway will be constructed along the Maharashtra coastline. Shinde had also said that the project will help boost coastal tourism and reduce the stress along the Mumbai-Goa National Highway.

MSRDC has undertaken the construction of the Samruddhi corridor, which will connect Mumbai and Nagpur in eight hours, at a cost of ₹ 55,000 crore. It has also undertaken the construction of the Versova-Bandra sea link at a cost of ₹7,000 crore and is looking at extending it till Virar at a cost of ₹24,000 crore.