Sections
Home / Mumbai News / MU releases 4th merit list for undergraduate degree seats

MU releases 4th merit list for undergraduate degree seats

Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai late on Monday released the fourth merit list for undergraduate degree seats. While some top colleges had no vacant seats left for...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:16 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai late on Monday released the fourth merit list for undergraduate degree seats. While some top colleges had no vacant seats left for allotment, several other colleges witnessed higher cut-offs than the previous merit list which was announced last week. All seats that remain vacant in colleges after this round will be allotted by individual colleges to students who approach them directly.

“This wasn’t really the fourth merit list but a second round of admissions by the university, especially for students who had missed the first round of admissions as they were not able to complete the pre-admission registration round. Since these students were not allotted seats in the first round (there were three merit lists), their names appeared in the list released on Monday night,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra. She added that most vacant seats were allotted in this round.

Colleges like St Xavier’s at Dhobi Talao had no seats left for this round whereas the administration of KC College in Churchgate decided to first give a chance to students whose names had already appeared in their previous lists but could not complete the process due to various problems. Most other colleges announced their fourth list on their respective websites.

While as per MU’s original schedule, the third and final merit list was announced on August 17, the university on the same day announced that colleges will announce a fourth list by allotting vacant seats to students who ended up registering for UG admissions between August 2 and 5 after students complained about not being able to complete the registration process due to the Covid-19 imposed lockdown in several parts of the state.



Students whose names have appeared in this list have time until August 27 to complete their admission process. Post-August 28, colleges will have to release a list of vacant seats across courses, if any, and students will then have the choice to opt for these seats by approaching each college individually.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid calls for postponing JEE, NEET, apex exam body sticks to Sept schedule; announced fresh guidelines
Aug 25, 2020 21:26 IST
James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to pick 600 Test wickets
Aug 25, 2020 21:25 IST
Nitish Kumar’s virtual mega rally for Bihar polls set for September 6
Aug 25, 2020 21:17 IST
MU releases 4th merit list for undergraduate degree seats
Aug 25, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.