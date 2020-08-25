MU releases 4th merit list for undergraduate degree seats

Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai late on Monday released the fourth merit list for undergraduate degree seats. While some top colleges had no vacant seats left for allotment, several other colleges witnessed higher cut-offs than the previous merit list which was announced last week. All seats that remain vacant in colleges after this round will be allotted by individual colleges to students who approach them directly.

“This wasn’t really the fourth merit list but a second round of admissions by the university, especially for students who had missed the first round of admissions as they were not able to complete the pre-admission registration round. Since these students were not allotted seats in the first round (there were three merit lists), their names appeared in the list released on Monday night,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra. She added that most vacant seats were allotted in this round.

Colleges like St Xavier’s at Dhobi Talao had no seats left for this round whereas the administration of KC College in Churchgate decided to first give a chance to students whose names had already appeared in their previous lists but could not complete the process due to various problems. Most other colleges announced their fourth list on their respective websites.

While as per MU’s original schedule, the third and final merit list was announced on August 17, the university on the same day announced that colleges will announce a fourth list by allotting vacant seats to students who ended up registering for UG admissions between August 2 and 5 after students complained about not being able to complete the registration process due to the Covid-19 imposed lockdown in several parts of the state.

Students whose names have appeared in this list have time until August 27 to complete their admission process. Post-August 28, colleges will have to release a list of vacant seats across courses, if any, and students will then have the choice to opt for these seats by approaching each college individually.