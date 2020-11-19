MU’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy gets ₹5-crore donation for research centre

The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (MSEPP) will soon get a centre for research and training in finance, thanks to a donation of ₹5 crore.

The MSEPP – formerly the department of economics – is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU). AS Dave, an alumnus of the department and former chairperson of the Unit Trust of India donated ₹5 crore to set up and develop a centre for research and training in finance.

MSEPP director and professor Mala Lalwani said that the centre will be set up at the Kalina campus of the university at the earliest. “The cheque has already been deposited. We have the corpus. All we need is to sort out the formalities of the university to get the centre started,” said Lalwani.

The centre will collaborate with the industry and carry out research in the financial sector. Apart from research, the centre will also offer certificate and diploma courses in the emerging fields of data science, quantitative finance and business analytics, among others.

In 2017, the autonomous department of economics was relaunched as MSEPP, along the lines of the Delhi School of Economics, to promote research and policy interventions. Since then, the school has partnered with several initiatives of the state government to implement and measure the effectiveness of government schemes.