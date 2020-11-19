Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / MU’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy gets ₹5-crore donation for research centre

MU’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy gets ₹5-crore donation for research centre

MSEPP director and professor Mala Lalwani said that the centre will be set up at Kalina campus of University of Mumbai at the earliest.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

MSEPP is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU). (HT)

The Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy (MSEPP) will soon get a centre for research and training in finance, thanks to a donation of ₹5 crore.

The MSEPP – formerly the department of economics – is an autonomous body of the University of Mumbai (MU). AS Dave, an alumnus of the department and former chairperson of the Unit Trust of India donated ₹5 crore to set up and develop a centre for research and training in finance.

MSEPP director and professor Mala Lalwani said that the centre will be set up at the Kalina campus of the university at the earliest. “The cheque has already been deposited. We have the corpus. All we need is to sort out the formalities of the university to get the centre started,” said Lalwani.

The centre will collaborate with the industry and carry out research in the financial sector. Apart from research, the centre will also offer certificate and diploma courses in the emerging fields of data science, quantitative finance and business analytics, among others.

In 2017, the autonomous department of economics was relaunched as MSEPP, along the lines of the Delhi School of Economics, to promote research and policy interventions. Since then, the school has partnered with several initiatives of the state government to implement and measure the effectiveness of government schemes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
Sasikala’s lawyer expects early release as she deposits Rs 10 cr fine
Nov 18, 2020 23:18 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST

latest news

50% Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals from UP and Haryana: AAP
Nov 19, 2020 00:05 IST
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 00:04 IST
Child sexual abuse case: JE targeted kids from deprived families, say CBI officials
Nov 19, 2020 00:03 IST
HC junks plea challenging ban on Chhath Puja in public places
Nov 19, 2020 00:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.