Mulund hospital fire: 82-year-old patient on ventilator support dies

An 82-year-old Covid-19 patient died while being shifted from Apex Hospital in Mulund after it caught fire on Monday evening. The patient was on the ventilator.

A level zero fire was reported at Apex Hospital in Mulund on Monday at around 6.15pm.

Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner, Mumbai Police, said, “The 82-year-old male patient was on the ventilator and was in a critical condition. The family was informed in the morning itself about the patient’s condition, unfortunately, he died while he was being shifted.”

Apex Hospital could not be reached for comment.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), “The fire was reported due to overheating of the generator. No injuries were reported due to the incident. However, a total of 40 patients including Covid-19 patients were shifted to other hospitals, including Mulund Covid-19 jumbo centre, as a measure of precaution.

An MFB officer said, “The fire is brought under control, however, as a measure of precaution the patients were shifted. The generator caught fire as it was being used since morning due to power failure. Further investigations are on. All patients and staff of the hospital are safe.”