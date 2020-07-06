Mulund MLA seeks action against add civic commissioner over alleged Nesco facility malpractices

Sections
Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:03 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha has requested the speaker of the state legislative Assembly Nana Patole to move a breach of privilege motion against P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, in the upcoming session in Vidhan Sabha, for hiding and misrepresenting facts regarding the Covid centre at Nesco in Goregaon. BJP leaders have alleged severe malpractices and corruption at the facility.

Kotecha alleged that Velrasu denied furnishing a work order of oxygen cylinders at the Nesco facility as the later claimed that the facility was built using CSR funds. “However, later we got a copy of the work order that was issued to a local builder to supply 23 oxygen cylinders worth ₹10.90 crore to the Nesco Covid facility,” said Kotecha in a press release. The release added that this amounted to breach of privilege.

Kotecha further alleged that there have been many such purchases made by the authorities during the pandemic that have severe irregularities. Velrasu is yet to comment on the matter.

