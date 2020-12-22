Sections
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today

Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today

Two administrative wards, L ward (Kurla) and N ward (Ghatkopar), will not have water at all between December 22 and December 23

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Mumbai will witness a 15% reduction in water supply for a day starting Tuesday, as announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week.

Two administrative wards, L ward (Kurla) and N ward (Ghatkopar), will not have water at all between December 22 and December 23.

A press statement issued by BMC last week stated, “Repair work of Chlorine Injection point at Yevai between Agra Road Valve Complex (Ghatkopar) to Pogava will be carried out on Tuesday.”

A senior civic official said, “This is why water supply will be reduced for 24 hours from 10am Tuesday to 10am Wednesday. Citizens are requested to store water and use carefully.”

Except L ward and N ward, all other wards will witness a 15% reduction in water supply . On an average, households in Mumbai receive water supply for around three or four hours every day.

The BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand of 4,200 million litres. The civic body needs a stock of 14.47 million litres of water at the end of every monsoon season for it to last till the next monsoon.

