Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 3 killed in blaze at Kandivli temple

Mumbai: 3 killed in blaze at Kandivli temple

Three people died in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4.14am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:47 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Mumbai Police officers at the temple in Kandivli. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Three people died in a sudden fire that broke out at a temple in Kandivali, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4.14am at Sai Baba Temple at Bandar Pakhadi Road in Charkop.

The fire was doused within a few minutes; however, what caused it is unknown. According to the officials from the disaster management cell of the civic body, a short circuit might have started the fire.

The two deceased have been identified as Subhash Khode, 25 and Yuvaraj Pawar, 25. The third victim, Mannu Gupta, 26, had received 90-95% burns and was shifted from Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli to Sion Hospital and his condition was critical. However, on Sunday afternoon, Gupta succumbed to his injuries.

Fire brigade officials said that all the three victims used to take shelter at the temple during the night and were trapped in the fire.

A fire officer said, “The fire broke out and engulfed the temple in no time. By the time the victims must have realised about the situation, the fire had engulfed the temple leaving no space for them to get out.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

MP to enforce ‘love jihad’ ordinance
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai: 3 killed in blaze at Kandivli temple
by Sagar Pillai
Thousands without power, planes delayed as storm Bella lashes France
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Encounter between Uttarakhand STF and wanted criminal in UP’s Bijnore, one arrested
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.