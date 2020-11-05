Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 39-year-old gets life term for killing mother-in-law

Mumbai: 39-year-old gets life term for killing mother-in-law

The sessions court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his mother-in-law. The accused has been fined ₹45,000, of which ₹40,000 would be paid...

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Charul Shah,

The sessions court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his mother-in-law. The accused has been fined ₹45,000, of which ₹40,000 would be paid to his wife.

As per the prosecution case, the accused, Murgesh Muttu, a resident of Somnath, married Asha in 2006 and had two kids. However, due to a matrimonial dispute Asha was living with her mother in Mumbai.

Muttu came to meet her on December 19, 2012 and assaulted her. The accused was trying to attack Asha with scissors, but Asha’s mother intervened and got injured. She later succumbed to her injuries.



Muttu was arrested the next day and has been in jail since.

The prosecution heavily relied on the testimony of Asha, who was the eyewitness, along with other circumstantial evidence.

The accused, after conviction, pleaded for leniency, which the court declined.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Nov 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Chandigarh traffic police to fix weekly off for field personnel
Nov 05, 2020 00:23 IST
Parrot calls out owner’s name, saves him from house fire in Australia
Nov 05, 2020 00:22 IST
Admission to Mumbai’s JBIMS masters course dependent on outcome of students’ grievance in HC
Nov 05, 2020 00:20 IST
Maharashtra CM reviews Navi Mumbai airport progress, directs to speed up work
Nov 05, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.