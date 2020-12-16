Sections
Mumbai: 5 days on, 2-year-old found dead in water tank in Airoli building

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:39 IST

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan,

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who went missing from Airoli on December 10 was found dead in an underground water tank of the adjacent building on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of the adjacent society showed the girl falling into the water tank.

According to the police, Nikita Rajesh Sigh was playing inside the compound of an apartment at Sector 9 at around 8.30pm. All of a sudden, she went missing.

Her father works as a security guard in that society and they stay in a room in the society compound.

“Her parents looked for her in the entire neighbourhood but to no avail. Finally they approached us at night. We registered a kidnapping case following the guidelines of the government and had been looking for her since then,” said an officer from Rabale police station.



“On Tuesday morning, a foul smell was emanating from the underground water tank of an adjacent apartment. Some residents of that building checked the tank and found the girl’s body in it,” he said.

The girl’s body was handed over to her family after post-mortem was conducted at the NMMC hospital at Vashi.

Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector of Rabale police station, said, “We are now investigating why the tank was open. If we find negligence on their part, they will face legal action.”

