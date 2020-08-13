Mumbai airport implements revised quarantine rules for international passengers

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday announced that it has started to implement the revised quarantine rules for international passengers arriving in the city. The Central government revised the guidelines last week.

According to concessions on quarantine regulations made for international passengers, those who have undertaken an RT-PCR test within 96 hours prior to their journey will have to fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel in order to be exempted from institutional quarantine.

A statement from the airport operator read, “An initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation allows international passengers arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to skip the compulsory institutional quarantine. Concessions on quarantine regulations have been made for international passengers traveling due to emergency and those who have undertaken an RT-PCR test within 96 hours prior to their planned journey. The initiative enables arriving passengers to fill the self-declaration form online at least 72 hours before their scheduled travel in order to be exempted from institutional quarantine as mandated by the state of Maharashtra; it helps in reducing the passenger processing time substantially on arrivals.”

Previously, all international passengers arriving at the airport had to undergo two stages of quarantine — first they had to observe a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine and then a seven-day home quarantine. However, as per the revised guidelines, passengers will be able to bypass the institutional quarantine by filling in the self-declaration form that is available online on the portal www.newdelhiairport.in 72 hours before their planned travel. On this portal, passengers will also have to upload proof of the negative RT-PCR test undertaken within 96 hours before the scheduled journey.

Spokesperson of airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said that CSMIA, along with APHO (airport health organisation) team, has created a green channel for all arriving passengers who have pre-filled the applications. In the absence of an emergency or timely submission of the negative RT-PCR test on the portal, passengers will be subjected to the previous quarantine rules of the state.

However, MIAL clarified that all arriving international and domestic passengers will have to undergo thermal screening at the airport without exemption. It also mentioned that the rules for domestic passengers remain the same and travellers intending to leave the city within seven days can produce their travel ticket confirming their return/onward journey to be exempted from home quarantine.