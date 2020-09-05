Sections
Mumbai airport to test international fliers if no Covid-19 negative result 96 hours before flight

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:47 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will soon begin testing international passengers for Covid-19 on arrival, if they have not tested negative for Covid-19 within 96 hours of travelling. The airport authority has floated a tender, inviting private laboratories to conduct these tests.

On September 2, the ministry of civil aviation issued a notification to all states to undertake Covid-19 testing of international passengers at the entry airport. Passengers can choose between the regular real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which takes more than eight hours to deliver results; or GeneXpert, which gives results within 30 minutes. The cost of the tests will be borne by passengers.

“Any international passenger who arrives at Mumbai airport without RT-PCR negative report and needs to take a connecting flight will have to undergo the test. Such passengers will be given the option of booking their test online,” said an officer from Airport Health Authority (AHO).

If the passenger is found Covid-19 negative, the airport will stamp the passenger’s hand and they will have to self-quarantine till the given date. In case a passenger tests positive for Covid-19, they will be institutionally quarantined in the city.



Last week, the airport floated a tender, seeking labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research to apply for the initiative. Approved labs may open Covid-19 testing kiosks in the airport. As per sources, three labs have applied so far.

