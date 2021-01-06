Mumbai: Arbaaz, Sohail Khan, son quarantine at a hotel in Bandra

After registering a first information report (FIR) against actor Arbaaz Khan, his brother Sohail and Sohail’s son Nirvaan for flouting Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, quarantined the trio at a five-star hotel in Bandra for seven days.

Despite repeated attempts, the Khans were unavailable for a comment at the time of going to print.

On December 25, the Khan brothers had arrived from Dubai and were asked to quarantine themselves at a hotel in Bandra, but instead, they went straight to their residences.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H west ward (Bandra-Khar), said, “They have been quarantined at a hotel in Bandra for seven days. There is no provision to penalise the trio for violating the quarantine norms, however, further investigation into the matter will be done by the police.”

An FIR against the three was filed at the Khar police station on Monday, acting on the complaint of Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer in H-west ward of BMC.

In his complaint, Funde said that when he visited Sohail Khan’s residence, he told him that they had booked rooms at a five-star, Bandra, to quarantine; but on arrival when they tested negative for Covid-19, they decided to directly go to their homes.

Two days after they arrived in Mumbai, they had also gone for Salman Khan’s birthday celebration in Panvel.

Vispute said, “As per the protocol, we are supposed to trace close contacts of a positive patient. In this case, they both have tested negative. If the contacts will be traced, it will be done by the public health department and not by our ward officers.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “They will be tested on the seventh day and if they test positive, contact tracing will be done.”