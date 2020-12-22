Mumbai: ATS unit arrests two for threatening witness in drugs case

Charkop unit of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) took custody of gangster Harish Mandvikar and Sajid Electricwala from Arthur Road jail after Mandvikar threatened a witness to give false evidence in favour of Electricwala in another case.

In June 2015, the Charkop ATS had busted a unit manufacturing mephedrone (MD), a narcotics drug, and had arrested seven persons from the unit at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri (West). ATS had seized 155kg of raw and finished contraband substance from the unit.

Electricwala was the prime accused in the 2015 case and was lodged in Arthur Road jail. The trial was scheduled to commence on November 26.

However, a week before the hearing, the witness received threats and inducement from one, Sujit Padwalkar, to give false evidence favourable to Electricwala. When the threats continued for a few days, the witness approached the ATS Charkop unit and a case was registered under sections 195(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

ATS laid a trap and arrested Padwalkar while threatening and inducing the witness again on November 24. During the interrogation, Padwalkar revealed that he was threatening the witness at the behest of Sachin Kolekar alias Pintu, an associate of Mandvikar, who is also lodged in Arthur Road jail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

Subsequently, in the same MCOCA case, Kolekar was also arrested. During his custodial interrogation, Kolekar revealed that he had instructed Padwalkar to threaten the witness, as ordered by Mandvikar. The instruction was passed on to him by the gangster via a hand-written chit from inside the prison, according to an ATS release.

Mandvikar has 13 criminal cases, including two cases of murder, registered against him. He has been convicted with a sentence of life imprisonment for his complicity in murdering matka king Suresh Bhagat in 2008.