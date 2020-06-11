Mumbai-based consumer body urges aviation minister to issue fresh advisory for air travel refunds

Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), a non-government organisation for consumer protection, has written to aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to issue fresh advisories to airlines and travel portals for air travel refunds in view of the June 4 United Nations (UN) guidelines.

Referring to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s uniform guidelines for all UN member states, MGP on Tuesday requested the government to protect the rights of consumers by directing airlines to offer full refund on air tickets without cancellation charges on flights that did not operate due to government restrictions (even if the passengers have not applied for refund) and the ones who had to cancel their flight journey because of Covid-19.

It also asked the government to offer credit vouchers with extended validity only if it is acceptable to passengers. Currently, airlines are offering credit vouchers that are valid up to one year for the same sector. For instance, a passenger who had booked a Mumbai- Delhi flight for May 15 can fly until May 15, 2021 with no change in the destination airport along with additional ticket charges if applicable.

However, UNCTAD guidelines, issued last week, ask airlines to be fair to the consumers. MGP had earlier requested UNCTAD for the same in the interest of consumer rights. The NGO had requested UNCTAD to consider issuing uniform guidelines to UN member states to issue advisory for airlines protecting consumers’ right to refund and at the same time consider making the financial burden of airlines lighter by offering more flexible, transferable credit vouchers with longer validity without making it compulsory.

MGP in the letter to the minister said, “We are very happy to inform you that UNCTAD secretariat has acceded our request and has issued guidelines dated 4th June 2020 for the UN member states (Copy enclosed herewith) which, in short, wants airlines to respect air passengers’ right to refund for flights cancelled due to lockdown and says that airlines should not deny refund of ticket amounts. Taking note of difficulties faced by airlines, UNCTAD guidelines also state that airlines may issue credit vouchers, on more attractive terms, for those passengers who are willing to accept the same.”

The Union ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) had on April 16 directed airlines to refund ticket amounts to passengers without levying cancellation charges. However, the directions have not been seen to be followed by the airlines.

MGP urged Puri to refund the amount for passengers who booked the tickets not only during lockdown but also pre-lockdown and extended periods. The body has, hence, asked Puri to issue new revised guidelines for refund on air tickets for the flights which could not operate during lockdown period and also for the passengers, who had cancelled their travel plans as per government’s advisories.

MGP had conducted a seven-day online survey of air passengers from India, the UAE, Kuwait, Georgia, France, the UK, the USA and Canada. The findings of the survey showed that 86% of respondents insisted on cash refund only and rejected the option of credit voucher.

“The Survey has also revealed that large numbers of air travellers are contemplating to go to court of law for seeking legitimate refund. We are attaching herewith the important findings of this survey for your information,” said advocate Shirish Deshpande, chairman of MGP.

MGP also suggested that the minister arrange a meeting with all the stakeholders, including all domestic and international airlines, travel agents and travel web portals by the ministry, within a week to discuss a mutually-accepted solution in the passenger’s interest.