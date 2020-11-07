Mumbai: BEST announces two schemes for power consumers

To give relief to citizens during the lockdown and to recover power bill dues, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Friday announced two schemes for consumers. BEST supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city.

According to a statement issued by BEST on Friday, the first scheme will be for full payment. “If the consumer pays November bill in full immediately, the DPC (delayed payment charges) and IoA (interest on arrears) on electricity usage of April to October will be waived. Consumers will also get a 2% rebate on bills for the months,” it said.

The second scheme will be for payment in instalments. “If the November bill is paid in three equal instalments, DPC and IoA on electricity usage of April to October will be waived, while 1% rebate will be given on bills during the same month.”