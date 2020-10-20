Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The bus hit the traffic signal after he lost control of the vehicle. (Sourced)

A bus driver working for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) suffered a cardiac attack in Mumbai on Tuesday while driving a vehicle.

Haridas Patel was driving a single-decker BEST bus, which runs on the Ghatkopar bus depot and Chembur’s Tata Power House route.

Patel, who suffered the cardiac arrest, lost control of the vehicle, when the bus was approaching Basant Park Signal in Chembur.

Fortunately, no passenger in the bus was injured.

Patel was rushed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

“He has regained consciousness and is feeling better,” said a BEST spokesperson.