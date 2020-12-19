Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: BEST proposes to procure 600 new buses on wet lease

Mumbai: BEST proposes to procure 600 new buses on wet lease

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to procure 600 new buses on wet lease. The proposal is yet to be approved by the BEST committee.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BEST bus depot at Colaba, Mumbai. (HT File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to procure 600 new buses on wet lease. Under the wet lease model, BEST does not own the buses but get the vehicles along with staff from contractors for a fixed rate for each kilometre.

The buses are proposed to be procured in three phases of 200 buses each which will be non-air-conditioned (AC) single decker buses. The buses will be compressed natural gas (CNG)-operated. Along with the buses, BEST has also proposed to hire bus drivers and conductors from the contractors.

The proposal is yet to be approved by the BEST committee. Only after the committee’s approval, BEST administration will get the buses.

Committee members have, however, said hiring drivers and conductors for operation of buses is a step towards privatisation. “We will oppose the proposal when it comes up for discussion. This is a step towards privatisation of the organisation, and the employees will have to suffer,” said Ravi Raja, opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST committee member.



Few committee members also said BEST would soon have to take loan to get buses on wet lease. “As it is BEST is taking loans to give salaries to employees. Hiring conductors and drivers will further increase the monetary burden on the organisation. We will not support the proposal,” said Sunil Ganacharya, BEST committee member.

BEST recently also floated tender to procure 100 new upgraded double decker buses. The buses will be equipped pneumatic door closers for both the rear and front doors. In addition, two staircases will be provided for passengers as opposed to one staircase in the present double decker buses.

BEST presently has a fleet of 3,337 buses operating on different routes in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

Karan Johar replies to Mumbai NCB notice about viral video of a party at his house
by Manish K Pathak
After books, Barack Obama shares list of his favourite TV shows and films
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
12 injured following furnace blast at steel unit in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai: BEST proposes to procure 600 new buses on wet lease
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.