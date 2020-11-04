Mumbai bike taxi service receives notice from transport authority week after launch

Nearly a week after its launch, the bike taxi mobile application Rapido has been asked to shut its services in the city.

The company has been served a notice by the Andheri regional transport office (RTO) office, citing that its operations are illegal.

The RTO has asked the company to shut its bike taxi service immediately, stating that the Maharashtra government has not given permission for it to operate.

The notice issued to the company states, “The government has not yet given any permission for the two-wheeler taxi service. Therefore, such a service becomes illegal and unlawful. For this reason, you are advised to discontinue the service immediately. Otherwise, it should be noted that legal action will be taken against you as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Rapido’s services were introduced on Friday, at which time the transport commissioner’s (TC) office had not objected to the launch. The company, during the launch, had claimed that permissions for operating within the city had been given by the Maharashtra government.

The RTO has given seven days to the company to respond and have warned of action.

Transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane did not respond to calls or messages of Hindustan Times, nor did Rapido respond to requests for comment.

The bike taxi service offered 2,000 two-wheeler taxis across in the city. The fare of the bike taxis was priced at ₹6 per kilometre.