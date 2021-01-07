Mumbai: BMC alleges actor Sonu Sood turned residential building into hotel, files complaint

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Mumbai Police alleging he converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel, confirmed officials of BMC on Thursday.

BMC filed the complaint on January 4, under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

BMC has alleged alterations, change of user and unauthorised additions in Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu’s AB Nair Road, by Sood.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s K west ward of BMC said, “We have filed a complaint against Sonu Sood for converting a residential building into a hotel on January 4. We are coordinating with the Mumbai Police for the investigation.”

BMC had reportedly issued a notice to Sood regarding the matter earlier. Sood, in October, had moved the city civil court against the notice.

“A First Information Report, however, has not been registered yet. The BMC engineer concerned should personally approach us and point out structural changes or any violations in his for the FIR,”said assistant commissioner of police Suhas Raikar.

Sood’s spokesperson said that an official statement will be issued in the matter soon. Sood was not available for comment.