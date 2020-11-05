Sections
Mumbai: BMC amends tender rules for GMLR project; puts curbs on bidders from neighbouring countries

Mumbai: BMC amends tender rules for GMLR project; puts curbs on bidders from neighbouring countries

In August, the BMC scrapped and re-invited tenders for the construction of two 10-km underground sewer water tunnels six months after it shortlisted Chinese companies with joint ventures with Indian firms for them

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:08 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Goregaon Mulund Link Road project is expected to ease traffic snarls and reduce travelling time. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed tender rules for the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which is expected to ease traffic snarls and reduce travelling time, to put restrictions and make compliances stricter for the bidders from countries like China that share borders with India.

The amendment comes following the Centre’s directives for restrictions on bidders from the neighbouring countries in the backdrop of the border standoff with China in Ladakh. The directive two months back prompted BMC to cancel the bidding process for GMLR. It has now floated fresh tenders enabling global bidders to participate in the bidding with riders.

The BMC has not named any country in the bid documents floated on Tuesday. The document cites restrictions on countries that share borders with India. “ Any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will be eligible to bid in this tender only if the bidder is registered with the Competent Authority.”

The Centre on July 23 amended the General Financial Rules to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries that share borders with India citing national security. This essentially means entities from such countries can only bid after special permission from the Centre.



A BMC official said they have not restricted anyone but asked firms from countries sharing a land border with India to comply with the Centre’s directions.

“In case we do not get any response or participation by Chinese contractors, we are hoping to get responses from contractors in Japan, South Korea and European countries. There will be no impact on tunnelling,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

In August, the BMC scrapped and re-invited tenders for the construction of two 10-km underground sewer water tunnels six months after it shortlisted Chinese companies with joint ventures with Indian firms for them.

