Mumbai: BMC fails to pay up 90% funds needed for marine biodiversity conservation

A Tunnel Boring Machine to drill the 3.4-km-long twin tunnels partially running under the sea, between Girgaum and Malabar Hill, as part of the 9.98-km-long Coastal Road. (HT file)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is building a road along Mumbai’s coast, has failed to deposit 90% of funds required for the conservation of coastal and marine biodiversity as per specific conditions imposed under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance issued for the project.

Maharashtra’s Mangrove Cell has highlighted the non-compliance in a letter to Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary, environment. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

“We have received this letter and will be questioning BMC about their compliance with the CRZ conditions,” said Mhaiskar.

Also read | Comply with 6 conditions to move corals for Coastal Road: MoEFCC tells BMC

The civic body had to pay 2% (Rs254 crore) of the total cost of the project (Rs12,721 crore) to the Mangrove Foundation (an autonomous society that assists the state government in marine conservation) on or before the commencement of work on the road in December 2018, according to the clearance given for the project in May 2017. The 9.9-km long road aims to connect the Princess Street Flyover in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and cut short travel time between south Mumbai and western suburbs by 70%.

“It is brought to your kind consideration that the project proponent [BMC] is yet to deposit Rs227.42 crore to the Mangrove Foundation which is a breach of the specific condition 12 of the clearance given to the project. Moreover, BMC has already approached the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority [MCZMA under the environment department] for the clearance of additional reclamation works to be carried out for the coastal road project,” read the letter by Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (Mangrove Cell).

Tiwari requested the environment department to ensure that conditions under CRZ clearance are complied with before considering fresh amendments proposed by BMC.

According to the letter, BMC partly complied with the order by depositing Rs25 crore with the Mangrove Foundation in June 2019. “Rs25 crore has been added to the Mangrove Foundation’s corpus and kept in fixed deposits as per the Foundation’s mandate. The interest earned thereon is utilized for improving coastal and marine biodiversity of Mumbai and Thane region and to build awareness among citizens...,” the letter said.

Vijay Nighot, chief engineer (Coastal Road), BMC refused to comment on the matter.

A BMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We are yet to be given a breakup of how Rs25 crore has already been utilized. Once we have that and a roadmap of how remaining funds would be used, the transactions will be made.”

“The funds will be used to study, document and conserve marine biodiversity in Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding coastal regions,” said MK Rao, acting principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). “However, only part payment has been made so far. We hope with the intervention of the environment department, BMC will comply with the condition imposed upon them under the CRZ norms.”

Environmentalists said the issue was first raised by the Mangrove Cell last week when BMC had approached MCZMA for additional reclamation for the project. “During the hearing, Mhasikar, as chairman, clearly told BMC that the funds had to be paid as per the CRZ mandate and the Mangrove Cell cannot be asked for utilisation certificate,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust, one of the petitioners opposing the project.

Environmentalist Stalin D said seeking fund utilisation details was not a mandate under CRZ norms and BMC must unconditionally comply. “It is unfortunate to see BMC behave in an arrogant and insensitive manner. They are obligated under the law to deposit 2% of the project cost, which is a reserve fund for marine conservation. The law cannot be different for different project proponents,” he said.

Goenka pointed out that it was money changing hands between two government departments. “This is blood money as funds are being demanded as a pound of flesh to protect the environment (by Mangrove Foundation) when an ecologically damaging project such as this is being allowed to destroy Mumbai’s coast,” he said.