Mumbai: BMC identifies frontline workers for vaccination

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 100,000 frontline workers, who will be given the Covid-19 vaccine first when it is made available.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said they have compiled the data on the frontline workers who will get priority vaccination followed by senior citizens. Over 2,500 frontline workers of the BMC have been infected while 150 have died.

BMC officials said the vaccine distribution strategy will be amended based on the guidelines received from the central and state governments.

The Centre has formed an expert committee to oversee its Covid-19 vaccine plan.

The identification process undertaken by the BMC is part of the civic body’s vaccine distribution strategy plan. HT on October 4 reported that BMC will draw up the plan for vaccine distribution in November.